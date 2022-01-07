High school wrestling: Airline, Bossier win dual matches

The Airline Vikings defeated the Benton Tigers 53-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline.

Only six of a possible 14 matches were held mainly due to health issues and protocols.

Airline’s Logan Olsen defeated Colton Stratton by fall in the 106-pound match.

Benton’s Hayden Comeaux defeated Joseph Bores by fall in 1:21 in the 126-pound match.

Airline’s Kyle Manuel defeated Aiden Woods by fall in :46 in the 145-pound match.

Airline’s Ty Parker defeated Cooper Reagan by fall in 1:33 in the 160-pound match.

Airline’s Danon Walker defeated Nikolas Green by technical fall 18-3 in 3:38 in the 195-pound match.

Airline’s Tayvon Patterson defeated Whitton Van Hoy by fall in :55 in the 285-pound match,

Airline’s forfeit winners were Michael Finders (113), Ernie Perry III (120), Sean Bell (138) and Brendon Brooks (170). Benton’s were Caden Long (132), Luke Campbell (152), Garen Stanley (182) and Kenneth Flores (220).

In a Wednesday match, Bossier defeated Byrd 42-30 at Bossier.

Five matches were held.

Bossier’s winners were Chandler McClendon, Derrick Haynes and Keydrian Fuller.

McClendon defeated Jonathan Votaw by fall in 2:30 in the 132-pound match. Haynes defeated Dakota Swint by fall in 1:52 in the 170-pound match.

Fuller defeated Scotty Reynolds by fall in 1:24 in the 285-pound match.

Bossier’s forfeit winners were Jamarion Ford (106), Cameron Carradine (126), Christian Johnson (182) and D’Angelo Garner (195).