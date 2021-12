The Airline Vikings defeated the Benton Tigers 53-27 in a dual match Monday at Benton.

Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Ernie Perry III (120), Kyle Manuel (138), Sean Bell (145), Ty Parker (160), Brendon Brooks (182), Danon Walker (185) and Tayvon Patterson (285).

Benton’s winners were Hayden Comeaux (126), Caden Long (132), Cooper Reagan (152), Jacob Coston (170) and Kenneth Flores (220).