High school wrestling: Airline downs Haughton

The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 43-30 in a dual match Thursday.

Airline’s winners were Ernie Perry III (113 pounds), Memphis Brace (120), Tanner Almond (132), Mason Lambright (138), Joshua Franklin (145), Caden Cockrell (152), Michael Salinas (182), Christian Carradine (220) and Dreyton Holder (285).

Perry pinned Blake Weymer in :31. Brace defeated Louis Lindsey 8-4. Almond defeated James Mull 9-0.

Lambright defeated Sawyer Dunn 11-0. Franklin defeated Dennis Matute 16-2. Cockrell pinned Hailey Yeagley in :30.

Salinas pinned Alejandro Olds in :42. Carradine defeated Christopher Rodriguez 9-1. Holder pinned Aiden Vise in :58.

Haughton’s winners were Adam Franklin (106), Blayne Johnson (126), Charlie Yocum (160), Kameron Smith (170) and Justin Nixon (195).

Franklin won by forfeit. Johnson pinned Waylon Carter in :44. Yocum pinned Thomas Wilkin in 3:22.

Smith pinned Travin Mall in :32. Nixon pinned Peyton Bailiff in 3:12.