High school wrestling: Airline edges Parkway

The Airline Vikings edged the Parkway Panthers 42-40 on Senior Night Tuesday.

Airline coach Chase Cox said both teams were missing a few starters because of health issues.

But unlike some recent matches, the majority of the matches didn’t result in forfeits. There was competition in 10 of the 14 weight classes.

Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106 pounds), Logan Olsen (113), Ernie Perry III (120), Sean Bell (145), Ty Parker (152), Danon Walker (195) and Tayvon Patterson (285).

Parkway’s winners were Peyton Plunkett (126), Christopher Bacot (132), David Viers (138), Major McPherson (160), Brendon Earnest (170), Ethan Albarado (182) and Kristopher Mesloh (220).

The Louisiana Classic tournament, which features most of the top wrestlers in the state regardless of class, is Friday and Saturday in Gonzalez.