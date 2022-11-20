High school wrestling: Airline finishes third in Arlington, Texas, meet

The Airline Vikings finished third in the Warrior Open held Friday and Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Airline scored 126.5 points. Host Arlington Martin won with 279 and Conroe Woodlands College Park was second with 271.

Sophomore Michael Finders won the 106-pound weight class. He defeated Maverick Rojas of South Grand Prairie by fall in 1:35 in the semifinals. The championship match was a forfeit.

Junior Logan Olsen was second in the 113-pound class. He defeated Aaron Rodriguez of Plano East by fall in :41 in the semifinals then lost a 5-2 decision to Andrew Huerta of COLP in the title match.

Senior Ernie Perry III was third in the 126-pound class. He lost to Caio Aron of COLP 8-3 in the semifinals then defeated Orlando Rojas of South Grand Prairie by fall in 1:48 in the consolation bracket semifinals and Max Villasana of Frisco Reedy by a 13-0 major decision.

Junior Joey Juneau was fourth in the 215-pound class. He won two matches in the winners’ bracket to reach the semifinals and one in the consolation bracket.

Junior Ty Parker (165) and sophomore Danon Walker (190) finished fifth in their respective classes.

Parker won one match in the winners’ bracket and three in the consolation. He defeated Nathan Gottlich of Burleson Centennial 7-2 in the fifth-place match.

Walker won one match in the winners’ bracket and three in the consolation. He defeated Joseph Brunson of Fort Worth Country Day by a 24-12 major decision in the fifth-place match.