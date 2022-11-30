High school wrestling: Airline, Haughton win dual matches

By

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs won dual matches Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Parkway 50-30 at Parkway. Haughton defeated Evangel Christian 48-36.

At Parkway, Airline’s winners were Blake Gibson (106 pounds), Michael Finders (113), Logan Olsen (120), Ernie Perry III (132), Kyle Manuel (152), Brendon Brooks (160), Ty Parker (182), Danon Walker (220) and Joey Juneau (285).

Parkway’s winners were Brayden Lobrano (126), Peyton Plunkett (138), Joshua Tell (145), Larry Davis (170) and Jayce Parks (195).

Airline visits Benton Thursday. Parkway’s annual TheRiot on the Red tournament is Saturday.

At Evangel, Haughton’s winners were Natalie Davis (120), Louis Lindsey (126), Tyler Villarreal (138), James Lindsey (145), Travis Gray (170), Nicholas Aguirre (182), Beau Hunsucker (195) and Brogan Dodd (285).