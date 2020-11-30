High school wrestling: Airline, Haughton win

Airline and Haughton won dual matches Monday night.
The Vikings defeated Benton 54-18 and the Bucs downed Evangel Christian 48-24.
Airline’s winners were Logan Olsen (106 pounds), Ernie Perry III (120), Sean Bell (138), Mason Lambright (145), Ty Parker (160), Thomas Wilkin (170), Christian James (195), Michael Salinas (220) and Dreyton Holder (285).
Benton’s winners were Hayden Comeaux (113), Benjamin Minus (132) and Peyton Schutza (152).
Haughton’s winners were Adam Franklin (113), Blayne Johnson (132), Louis Lindsey (138), Rylen Kemelek (145), Jason Zahm (170), Charlie Yocom (182), Dustin Looper (195) and Christopher Rodriguez (285).