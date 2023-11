High school wrestling: Airline, Parkway win dual matches

Airline and Parkway won dual matches Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Haughton 48-36, and Parkway downed Caddo Magnet 48-24.

Airline’s winners were Jackson Larkins (106 pounds), Michael Finders (113), Kingston Charles (120), Logan Olsen (126), Caden Parker (144), Joseph Bores (150), Ty Parker (175) and Danon Walker (215).

Haughton’s winners were Warrezi Mitchell (132), James Lindsey (138), Nemehiah Marshall (157), Amos Gray (165), Bryce Johns (190) and Ben Beaudean (285).

Airline is heading to Arlington, Texas, for the Martin International Friday and Saturday.

Haughton hosts Evangel Christian in a dual match Thursday.

Parkway’s winners were Caden Cunningham (106), Christian Meloling (130), Zayden Normandin (150), Larry Davis (157), Raiden Flores (175), Dylan Mesloh (190), Sean Larsen (215) and Brody Leonhardy.

On Monday, Parkway defeated Evangel 47-24.

Parkway’s winners were Cunningham, Jacob DePhillips (138), Normandin, Davis, Micah Thompson (165), August Stoddard (175), Preston Junkin (190) and Larsen.

Parkway visits Bossier Thursday.