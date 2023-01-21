High school wrestling: Airline star Perry commits to Ivy League power Cornell

Airline star Ernie Perry III has committed to continue his career at Cornell.

Perry is a three-time Division I state champion, winning the 106-pound class in 2020, the 113-pound class in 2021 and the 120-pound class last year.

He is also only the third wrestler to win four titles in the Louisiana Classic and the first to win in four different divisions.

Perry will go for his fourth state championship in the LHSAA State Tournament Feb. 10-11 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. He will compete in the 126-pound class.

Cornell is a member of the Ivy League located in Ithaca, N..Y.

Cornell was ranked No. 6 in the USA Today/NWCA Coaches’ poll and No. 3 in the Intermat Division I rankings.

The Big Red is looking for its 42nd Ivy League title. They have won 18 of the last 19 titles.

Cornell has finished in the top 10 in the NCAA Championships every year since 2008, including runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011. The Big Red was seventh last season.