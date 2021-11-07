High school wrestling: Airline wrestlers fare well in St. Michael tournament

Airline’s Ty Parker won the 152-pound weight class in the St. Michael Warrior Invitational tournament Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Parker pinned his first two opponents then defeated Donnie Middleton of Baton Rouge High 13-3 in the semifinals.

In the championship match, he won by injury default over Jensen Bergeron of Lafayette High.

Airline’s Logan Olsen finished runner-up in the 106-pound class. He pinned his first two opponents then defeated Tashawn Lewis of Baton Rouge high by technical fall in the semifinals.

Olsen lost to Tyson Roach of Sam Houston by fall in 3:32 in the title match.

Airline’s Danon Walker finished fourth in the 220-pound class. He won his first match by a major decision and second by a decision.