High school wrestling: Airline’s Ernie Perry III, Bossier’s Christian Johnson win state titles

Airline junior Ernie Perry III and Bossier junior Christian Johnson won state championships Saturday at the LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament in Baton Rouge.

Perry won the Division I 120-pound class. It was his third straight title. He won the 106-pound class in 2020 and the 113-pound class last year.

Johnson won the Division III 195-pound class.

Both wrestlers won in dominating fashion.

Perry pinned all five of his opponents. In the semifinals, he pinned Christian Worley of Baton Rouge Catholic in 5:37. Perry had a comfortable 12-2 lead when he ended the match.

In the finals, Perry made quick work of Cole Mire of Dutchtown, pinning him in 1:24.

Johnson pinned Anthony Smith of John Curtis in the semifinals 50 seconds into the third period as he was trailing 8-4.

He pinned James Baldwin of Dunham in 4:54 in the finals. He had a 16-14 lead at the time.

Haughton senior Charlie Yocom finished runner-up in the Division II 160-pound class.

He pinned Dax Constantin of Rayne in 4:19 in the semifinals before losing an 8-3 decision to No. 1 seed Hunter Hanson of North DeSoto in the finals.

Parkway junior Christopher Bacot finished third in the Division I 132-pound class.

Bacot lost to No. 1 seed and eventual champion Mason Eisensohn by fall in :41 in the semifinals. After advancing to the third-place match with a technical fall victory over Mohammed Gaber of Chalmette, he defeated Nicholas Sauerwin of Holy Cross 6-1.

Parkway senior David Viers took third in the Division I 138-pound class. After losing to Andrew Lusby of Live Oak by fall in 4:38 in the semifinals, he advanced to the third-place match with a 10-1 major decision over Aiden Lindsey of Fontainebleau. Viers then defeated Voltaire Sanders of Zachary 5-3.

Parkway junior Kristopher Mesloh was third in the Division I 220-pound class. He reached the third-place match with three victories in the consolation bracket then pinned Jermiane Vessell of Catholic Baton Rouge in 1:57.

Haughton junior Tyler Villarreal finished third in the Division II 132-pound class. He lost to Cole Curry of Archbishop Rummel 10-4 in the semifinals. After pinning Kaydon Trahan of Rayne in 2:48, he defeated Cameron Hebert of North Vermilion 14-8 in the third-place match.

Other parish wrestlers to finish in the top six and reach the awards stand were Airline sophomore Logan Olsen (fourth, DI 106), Airline senior Tayvon Patterson (fourth, DI 220), Benton senior Aiden Carinio (fourth, DII 145), Haughton sophomore Jason Zahm (fourth, DII, 170), Benton freshman Luke Campbell (fifth, DII 152), Parkway junior Peyton Plunkett (sixth, DI 126), Benton sophomore Kolin Giles (sixth, DII 113) and Benton sophomore Hayden Comeaux (sixth, DII 126).

Parkway finished sixth in Division I with 128.5 points. The Panthers had the second-highest total among public schools behind fifth-place East Ascension, which had 146.

Airline was 12th with 96. Brother Martin won with 261.5.

Haughton was ninth in Division II with 73. Benton was 10th with 66.5. Teurlings Catholic won with 323.

Bossier finished 11th in Division III with 30. Basile won with 248.5.