High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry fared well at Mid-America Nationals

Airline senior Ernie Perry III finished third in the 126-pound class in the Mid-America Nationals tournament Saturday in Enid, Okla.

Perry, a three-time state champion, pinned his first two opponents to reach the semifinals where he lost to eventual champion Eli Kirk of Guthrie, Okla., by a 7-2 decision.

Kirk was the Oklahoma Class 5A state champion at 120 pounds last season.

He then fell to Shawn Ryancarz of Arlington, Texas, Martin, 5-3 in the third-place match.

Ryancarz was the Texas Class 6A champion at 120 pounds last season.

The event featured 34 teams mostly from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. There was also one team from Arkansas and one from Utah. Airline was the only team from Louisiana.