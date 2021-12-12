High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry fifth in 120-pound class in Mid America Nationals

High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry fifth in 120-pound class in Mid America...

Airline junior Ernie Perry III went 7-1 in the Mid America Nationals tournament held Friday and Saturday in Enid, Okla.

Perry finished fifth in the 120-pound weight class. He defeated Daniel Gomez of Maize (Kansas) by fall in 4:25 in the fifth-place match.

Perry’s only loss was to Clay Gates of Collinsville (Oklahoma) 9-2 in the winners’ bracket quarterfinals. Gates is the Oklahoma Class 5A state champion.

Thirty-one places were decided in the 120-pound class.

Perry is a two-time Division I state champion.