High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry finishes second in Allen, Texas, tournament

Airline senior Ernie Perry III finished second in the 126-pound weight class in the Texas Outlaws Tournament Saturday in Allen, Texas.

Perry lost to Caio Aron of College Park (The Woodlands, Texas) 3-1 in the championship match.

According to trackwrestling.com, Aron has a 28-1 record.

Perry pinned his first two opponents then defeated Gabe Romans of Allen 12-6 in the semifinals.

Aron defeated Perry 8-3 in a tournament in November.

Airline junior Logan Olsen placed sixth in the 113-pound class.

The event featured 34 teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Louisiana.

Allen won the team title.