High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry, Parkway’s Mesloh win state titles

Airline senior Ernie Perry III won his fourth straight state championship Saturday night in the Ochsner LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, and Parkway senior Kristopher Mesloh won his first.

Both were meaningful in different ways.

Perry won his Division I titles in four different weight classes. He won his first in Bossier City in the 106-pound class as a freshman. The last two years he won in the 113-pound and 120-pound classes in Baton Rouge.

Saturday night he won the 126-pound class, dominating freshman Kristian Scott of Catholic-Baton Rouge 13-1 (major decision) in the finals.

Perry is the first Airline wrestler to win four championships. Christian Walden, another dominant Viking, won three from 2015-17

“It’s really exciting,” Perry said. “It means a lot to our program. It means a lot to me too. I worked a lot of time into this to go on to the next level. Now that I’ve completed this it’s just one off the checklist. Now I have more to accomplish. That’s so important.”

Perry recently signed with Ivy League power Cornell.

For Mesloh, winning a state title was a four-year quest. When he arrived at Parkway as a freshman, the Panthers had just moved up to Division I after winning consecutive Division II state championships.

Last year, he made the awards stand for the first time, finishing third in the Division I 220-pound class.

Parkway moved back down to Division II this season and Mesloh continued to wrestle in the 220-pound class.

In the 220-pound Division II finals Saturday, he defeated Kendra James of state champion Teurlings Catholic 11-7.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I’m following in my dad’s footsteps. I’m following in my best friend’s footsteps. It’s just amazing.”

Mesloh’s father, Adam, was the runner-up in the 215-pound class in the 2000 state tournament wrestling for Parkway.

Kristopher took a quick 4-0 in the title match. James tied it in the second period but Mesloh took the lead with a takedown early in the third and never relinquished it.

“That was a pretty tough match,” he said. “I trained the last two weeks for it from about 3:30 to 8 o’clock at night. I trained every single day for it.”

Mesloh defeated North DeSoto’s Marquese Hampton 8-4 in the semifinals.

Perry went into his final state tournament with the goal of pinning every opponent in the first period. It didn’t work out that way, but he was fine with the ultimate result.

He pinned his first three opponents in the first period then pinned Matthew Krail of Holy Cross in 4:00 in the semifinals.

He went into the championship match relaxed.

“In my semis I wrestled a third-period match all the way through,” he said. “So this match I went out there just to have fun and I didn’t let it worry me to get a pin first period or not. Obviously if I could I could but I wasn’t going to force anything so it didn’t really go how I wanted but I still got it done.”

Nine wrestlers from Airline and five from Parkway made Saturday’s semifinals, but only Perry and Mesloh, both No. 1 seeds, advanced.

However, 11 other parish wrestlers made the awards stand.

Parkway’s Chaze Brown was third in the 285-pound class.

After being quickly pinned by eventual champ Kole Hayes of Teurlings Catholic in the semifinals, he pinned his first opponent in the consolation semifinals to reach the third-place match.

There he pinned Mateo Peterson of North Vermilion in 3:51.

Kristopher’s brother, Dylan, a freshman, was fourth in the 182-pound class.

Also making the awards stand for Parkway were junior Devin Viers (6th, 113 pounds), sophomore Brayden Lobrano (5th, 120), senior Peyton Plunkett (5th, 145) and senior Jayce Parks (5th, 195).

Making it for Airline were sophomore Michael Finders (fourth, 106), junior Logan Olsen (fourth, 113) and sophomore Danon Walker (6th, 195).

Benton sophomores Cooper Reagan (6th, 160) and Luke Campbell (6th, 182) also made it.

Parkway finished fifth in Division II with 149 points. Defending champion Teurlings Catholic won with 356.5. North DeSoto was second with 305.

Airline finished 11th in Division I with 89 points. Jesuit won with 263.5 points, four more than runner-up Catholic and 19.5 more than defending champion Brother Martin.

Benton was 19th with 56,

Archbishop Shaw won Division III, edging runner-up and defending champion Basile by 2.5 points.

