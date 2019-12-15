High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry takes third in 106-pound division in Mid America Nationals; Bossier finishes third in Evangel tournament

Airline freshman Ernie Perry III finished third in the 106-pound division in the prestigious Mid America Nationals tournament Saturday in Enid, Okla.

Perry won his first two matches by fall. In the championship bracket, he received a bye and then won his next two matches by major decisions.

In the semifinals, Perry lost to Braden Potts of team champion Tuttle, Okla., 9-0. But he rebounded with a 7-1 victory over Shawn Ryncarz of Arlington Martin in the third-place match.

Tuttle has won 16 Oklahoma state championships.

Airline’s Memphis Brace won three matches in the 113-pound division.

The event featured 34 teams from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. Airline was the only Louisiana representative.

Bossier finished third in the Evangel Christian Academy tournament Saturday.

The Bearkats scored 74 points. John Curtis won with 89.5 and Evangel was second with 81.

Bossier’s Jeremiah Johnson won the 152-pound division and teammate Zackary Fultz was runner-up.

Cameron Carridine was second in the 126-pound division.

Jordan White and Billy Broom finished second and third, respectively, in the 285-pound division.

Ja’Cory Tyler was third in the 132-pound division.

