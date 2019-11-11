High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry wins 106-pound class in Baton Rouge tournament

Three Airline wrestlers fared well in the St. Michael Warrior Invitational tournament Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Ernie Perry III won the 106-pound class. He received a first-round bye and then won his next two matches by fall.

Perry defeated Hayden Tassin of Archbishop Shaw by a 16-0 technical fall in the championship match.

Tanner Almond finished third in the 126-pound division. He won two matches by fall and decision to reach the semifinals where he was pinned by eventual champion Alexander Yokubaitis of St. Louis.

Almond then pinned Corey Doming of Dutchtown in the consolation semifinals. He defeated Matthew Born of Byrd 15-2 in the third-place match.

Michael Wright finished fifth in the 160-pound class. He pinned his first-round opponent then lost to eventual runner-up Gabriel Reed by fall in the second.

Wright pinned his two consolation opponents in a combined 68 seconds.