High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry wins third Louisiana Classic title; Parkway’s Viers, Mesloh post high finishes

Airline junior Ernie Perry III won the 120-pound weight class in the Louisiana Classic tournament held Friday and Saturday in Gonzalez.

The Louisiana Classic annually attracts the top wrestlers in the state regardless of division.

The title was two-time Division I state champion Perry’s third in the Classic. Airline coach Chase Cox said only two other wrestlers have won four.

Perry defeated Jacob Elsensohn of Brother Martin 6-3 in the finals.

According to trackwrestling.com, Elsensohn’s record is 41-2, and Perry’s is 21-1.

Perry pinned his first three opponents in a combined 2:57. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Chase Haydel of Jesuit in 3:23. In the semifinals, he pinned Brennan Boyer of Teurlings Catholic in 2:50.

Perry led 4-1 after the first period against Elsensohn thanks to two takedowns. A reversal in the second period gave him a 6-1 lead. Elsensohn scored two points on a reversal with one second left in the match.

Parkway’s David Viers finished third in the 138-pound class.

Viers pinned his his first two opponents then lost a tough 6-4 SV-1 decision to Luc Johnson of Basile in the quarterfinals. He tied the match at 4 with a reversal with :40 left in the third period. Johnson won with a takedown in overtime.

Viers then won three matches in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match, pinning Luke Lafleur of Acadiana in 4:36.

Parkway’s Kristopher Mesloh took fourth in the 220-pound class.

He pinned his first two opponents then fell to Joel Lanclos of Teurlings Catholic by fall in 5:47 in the quarterfinals.

Mesloh pinned three opponents in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match, setting up a rematch with Lusby who won by fall in 1:16.

Parkway finished tied for 12th with North DeSoto out of 52 teams that posted scored with 94 points. Brother Martin won with 264.5 and Teurlings Catholic was second with 219.

Airline finished 17th. Haughton was 32nd.