High school wrestling: Annual TheRiot on the Red tournament set for Saturday at Parkway

High school wrestling: Annual TheRiot on the Red tournament set for Saturday...

The annual TheRiot on the Red tournament is Saturday at Parkway.

Nine schools will be competing, according to TrackWrestling.com. Parkway has three teams, Haughton two and and El Dorado, Ark., two.

Defending Division II champion Teurlings Catholic is also in the field along with Bossier, Byrd, Caddo Magnet, Evangel Christian and St. Mary’s.

Parkway dominated the tournament last year, winning 12 of the 14 weight classes.

Parkway’s 2021 champions back this season include Matthew Gallman, Christopher Bacot, Jayce Parks and Abd Alaziz Zeidan.

Brayden Lobrano (126), Peyton Plunkett (132) and Major McPherson (152) finished runner-up in their respective classes last season.

Haughton’s Tyler Villarreal was also a runner-up last year.

Parkway’s Kristopher Mesloh finished third in the Division I state meet last year in the 220-pound class.

Bacot was third in the 132-pound class. Villarreal was third in the Division II 132-pound class.



The tournament starts at 8 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for 12 and under and students with ID.