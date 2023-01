High school wrestling: Benton defeats Airline in dual meet; Parkway a winner last week

The Benton Tigers defeated the Airline Vikings 45-24 in a dual match Tuesday night at Airline.

Benton’s winners were Kolin Giles (120), Jack McGuire (126), Mohammed Jamhour (138), Andrew Morse (145), Brayden Lowrery (152), Cooper Reagan (160), Aiden Woods (170), Luke Campbell (182) and Myuan Carey (285).

Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Mohammed Jamhour (132) and Danon Walker (220).

Last Thursday, Parkway defeated Airline 45-31 at Airline.

Parkway’s winners were Brayden Lobrano (120 pounds), Joey Wolverton (132), Peyton Plunkett (138), Trenton Howard (152), Ethan Albarado)170), Dylan Mesloh (182), Kristofer Mesloh (220) and Chaze Brown (285).

Airline’s winners were Finders (106), Blake Gibson (113), Ernie Perry III (126), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160) and Walker (195).