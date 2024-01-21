High school wrestling: Benton runner-up, Parkway third in North Louisiana Regional

The Benton Tigers and Parkway Panthers finished second and third, respectively, in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament Saturday at Benton.

North DeSoto, the 2023 Division II runner-up, won with 278 points. Benton scored 156 and Parkway 111.

Airline finished fifth with 75.5 and Haughton sixth with 68.

North DeSoto wrestlers won 11 of the 14 weIght classes.

Regional champions from parish schools were Parkway junior Larry Davis (157 pounds), Benton junior Cooper Reagan (175) and Airline junior Danon Walker (215).

Five Benton wrestlers finished runner-up — junior Jack McGuire (132), senior Mohammad Jamhour (138), junior Luke Campbell (165), senior Kenneth Flores (215) and junior Myjuan Carey (285).

Three Parkway wrestlers finished second — senior Noah Miller (113), junior Brayden Lobrano (126) and junior Joshua Tell (144)

Airline junior Kingston Charles finished second in the 120-pound class. Haughton junior Jacob Peterman was second in the 195-pound class.

Davis defeated North DeSoto freshman Hayden Bell in the 157-pound championship match.

Reagan pinned North DeSoto freshman Andrew Arinder in 4:51 in the 175-pound finals.

Walker pinned Flores in :41 in the 215-pound title match.

Carey came up just short in the 285-pound round robin, losing to North DeSoto junior Caiden Burns by a 3-2 decision.

Third-place finishers from parish schools were Parkway freshman Christian Gentry (106), Haughton sophomore Will Haun (120), Benton junior Colton Stratton (126), Airline junior Triston Harvill (132), Benton freshman Cayden Brammer (150) and Parkway junior Christian Harris (190).

Winners in the junior varsity division from parish schools were Airline freshman Bruce Bletz (132), Parkway sophomore Luke Heider (144), Haughton junior Beau Hunsucker (165), Haughton sophomore Ben Beaudean (190), Parkway junior Meison Rapanot (215) and Parkway senior Michael Longino (285).