High school wrestling: Eight parish wrestlers reach semifinals in state tournament

Eight wrestlers from Bossier Parish schools advanced to the semifinals in the LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament on Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.

The tournament concludes Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with semifinal and consolation matches. The championship matches start at 5 p.m.

Airline’s Ernie Perry III and Parkway’s David Viers both advanced to the semifinals in the Division I 113-pound class.

If both win, they will face off in the championship match.

Perry won both his matches by fall in a total of 89 seconds. Viers won his first-round match by an 8-2 decision then pinned his next two opponents in 5:20 and 3:38.

Parkway’s Steven Driggers, the No. 2 seed, received a first-round bye then won his two matches in the 182-pound class by technical fall and fall.

They were the only parish wrestlers to make it to the semifinals in Division I.

Parkway’s Brandon Turner (126) and Hayden Wood (160) and Airline’s Christian James (182) all reached the quarterfinals before falling.

Haughton’s Adam Franklin, Louis Lindsey and Charlie Yocom and Benton’s Jackson Peters all

reached the semifinals in Division II.

Franklin received a first-round bye in the 106-pound class and then won his quarterfinal match by fall.

Lindsey, the No. 1 seed, won both his first-round and quarterfinal matches in the 126-pound class by fall.

Peters also pinned his two opponents in the 145-pound class.

Yocom won two matches in the 182-pound class by fall.

Bossier’s Christian Johnson pinned his two opponents in the Division III 170-pound class to reach the semifinals.

Several parish wrestlers are still alive in the consolation brackets. They include Benton’s Hayden Comeaux (Div. II 113), Benton’s Aiden Carinio (Div. II 138), Haughton’s Christopher Rodriguez (Div. II 220), Benton’s Ezekial Tarin (Div. II 185), Bossier’s Ja’Cory Tyler (Div. III 120), Bossier’s Moses Thomas (Div. III 132) and Bossier’s Billy Broom (Div. III 285).

Parkway is 10th in Division I with 71.5 points. Airline is 12th with 66. St. Paul’s leads with 168.

Benton and Haughton are ninth and 10th in Division II with 49 and 46 points, respectively. Teurlings Catholic leads with 126. North DeSoto is second with 123.

Bossier is eighth in Division III with 44 points. Basile leads with 115.