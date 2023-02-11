High school wrestling: Nine parish wrestlers advance to semifinals in state tournament

Nine parish wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes on the first day of them Ochsner LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament Friday at Brookshire Grocery Arena.

Airline has four semifinalists in Division I — Michael Finders (106 pounds), Logan Olsen (113), Ernie Perry III (126) and Danon Walker (195).

Parkway has five semifinalists in Division II — Brayden Lobrano (120), Dylan Mesloh (182), Jayce Parks (195), Kris Mesloh (220) and Chaze Brown (285).

The Panthers are fifth in the team standings with 112 points. Defending champion Teurlings Catholic leads with 172.5. North DeSoto is second with 163.5 and Archbishop Rummel third with 147.

Airline is 14th in Division I with 61 points. Jesuit leads with 171.5. Catholic is four points back and defending champion Brother Martin is six back.

Airline’s Perry, who is gunning for his fourth straight state title, made quick work of three opponents, pinning all three in a combined 2 minutes, 56 seconds.

He faces Holy Cross’ Matthew Krail in the semifinals.

Finders also pinned all three of his opponents. He takes on Jesuit’s Michael Barnett next.

Olsen pinned his first opponent then pulled out a 9-6 decision over Holy Cross’ Vincent Vidacovich. He battles Jesuit’s Bodi Harris for a spot in the finals.

Walker dominated his two opponents, winning his first match by a 17-2 technical fall and second by a 17-3 major decision. He faces Northshore’s Samuel Torres in the semifinals.

Parkway’s Kris Mesloh had one of the shortest days. He pinned his first opponent in 26 seconds then received a forfeit in the quarterfinals. Mesloh takes on Marquese Hampton in the semifinals.

His younger brother Dylan pinned his first opponent then won a 6-4 sudden victory over Teurlings Catholic’s Kyle Stephens. He faces North DeSoto’s Caden Robinson in the semifinals.

Parks, the No. 11 seed, pinned his first opponent. He then upset No. 3 Garrett Billeaud of North Vermilion in the quarterfinals, pinning him in 1:35. Parks takes on Carencro’s Ledgerrick Collins for a spot in the finals.

Lobrano won a 20-7 major decision in his only match. He faces Sam Houston’s Pollex Coleman in the semifinals.

Brown pinned his two opponents in a combined 4:47. He wrestles Teurlings Catholic Kole Hayes next.

Benton’s Cooper Reagan (160) and Luke Campbell (182) are still alive in the Division I consolations.

Benton’s Matthew Gallman had a busy day. He lost a very tough first-round match in the 120-pound class then won four in the consolation bracket before being eliminated.

Parkway’s Devon Viers (113) and Peyton Plunkett (145) are still alive in the Division II consolations.