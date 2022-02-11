High school wrestling: Nine parish wrestlers reach semifinals at state tournament

Nine wrestlers from Bossier Parish schools reached the semifinals in their respective weight classes Friday on the first day of LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament in Baton Rouge.

Division I semifinalists are Airline junior Ernie Perry III (120), Parkway junior Christopher Bacot (132) and Parkway senior David Viers (138).

Division II semifinalists are Benton sophomore Hayden Comeaux (126), Haughton junior Tyler Villarreal (132), Benton senior Aiden Carinio (145), Haughton senior Charlie Yocom (160) and Haughton sophomore Jason Zahm (170).

Bossier junior Christian Johnson reached the semifinals in the Division IiI 195-pound class.

The tournament concludes Saturday with the championship round beginning at 5 p.m. Semifinal matches begin at 10 a.m.

Perry, the No. 1 seed who is looking for his third straight state title, made quick work of his opponents, pinning all three in a combined 106 seconds. He pinned Pollex Christian of Sam Houston in 40 seconds in the quarterfinals.

Perry faces No. 4 seed Christian Worley of Baton Rouge Catholic in the semifinals.

Viers, the No. 2 seed, was also efficient in dispatching his opponents, pinning all three. He pinned Elijah Gilmore of Cabrini in 1:10 in the quarterfinals.

Viers takes on No. 6 Andrew Lusby of Live Oak in the semifinals.

Bacot, the No. 4 seed, pinned his first two opponents then defeated No. 5 Logan Anderson of St. Amant by a 13-3 major decision in the quarterfinals. He faces No. 1 Mason Eisensohn of Brother Martin in the semifinals.

Yocom, the No. 2 seed in his class, received a first-round bye then pinned his first opponent in 26 seconds. He pinned Gerjuan Taplin of Broadmoor in 1:30 in the quarterfinals. Yocom faces No. 6 Dax Constantin in the semifinals.

Zahm, the No. 4 seed, pinned his first-round opponent in 1:54. In the quarterfinals, he pinned TyQuan Scott of Rayne in 3:31. He meets No. 1 John Paul Travasos of Teurlings Catholic in the semifinals. (Zahm was erroneously listed as the No. 1 seed in a media report listing unofficial seeding information.)

Comeaux, the No. 7 seed, pulled off a big upset. After receiving a first-round bye, he pinned No. 2 Hayden Tassin of Archbishop Shaw in just 34 seconds in the quarterfinals. He meets No. 3 Coen Begnaud of Teurlings Catholic for a spot in the finals.

Villarreal, the No. 3 seed, received a first-round bye then pinned No. 6 Ramon Langston in 3:18 in the quarterfinals. He takes on No. 2 Cole Curry of Archbishop Rummel in the semifinals.

Carinio, the No. 4 seed, pinned Sullivan Cantrelle of Riverdale in 51 seconds in the first round and No. 5 Michael Stephens of Belle Chasse in 45 seconds in the quarterfinals. He faces No. 1 Lance Ferguson for a chance to wrestle for a state championship.

Johnson, the No. 1 seed, needed just 27 seconds to reach the semifinals in his class, pinning Will York of Episcopal in his only match.

Several parish wrestlers remained alive in the consolation brackets as competition continued in Friday evening’s session. They will be looking to finish in the top 6 and make the awards stand.

In the team competition as of 7 p.m., Parkway is tied for sixth in Division I with 84 points. Airline is 18th with 48. Brother Martin leads with 147.5.

Benton is eighth in Division II with 55.5 points. Haughton is 11th with 44. Teurlings Catholic leads with 142.5.

Bossier is 15th in Division III with 11 points. Brusly leads with 107.