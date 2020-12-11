High school wrestling: Parkway, Airline, Haughton win dual matches

Parkway, Airline and Haughton won won dual matches thIs week.

Parkway defeated Benton 48-27 on Thursday and Bossier 63-6 on Wednesday.

Airline defeated Haughton 45-27 on Wednesday.

Haughton defeated Benton 42-33 on Tuesday.

Parkway’s winners against Benton were Greg Haley (106, fall 4:33), Mason Barnhill (113, fall 2:59), Landon Lee (120, forfeit), Cannon Harper (145, fall 1:02), Jude Phillips (170, for.), Jayce Parks (182, for.), Ethan Albarado (195, for.) and Christopher Francis (285, for.).

Benton’s winners were Benjamin Minus (132, fall 5:10), Christopher Grant (138, dec. 9-6), Jackson Peters (152, fall :23), Kale Gleason (160, for.) and Ashur Hall (220, fall 1:22).

Airline’s winners against Haughton were Ernie Perry III (126, fall :27), Waylon Carter (132, fall 2:24), Sean Bell (138, fall 2:15), Mason Lambright (145, fall 4:15), Ty Parker (152, fall :45), Caed Drygas (160, fall :46), Thomas Wilkin (170, dec. 6-4) and Michael Salinas (220, for.).

Haughton’s winners were Adam Franklin (113, dec. 10-8)), Alyera Boaz (120, for.), Eric Adams (182, for.), Dustin Looper (195, for.) and Christopher Rodriguez (285, fall :28).

Parkway’s winners against Bossier were Matthew Gallman (106, for.), David Viers (113, for.), Gary Smith (120, for.), Brandon Turner (126, for.), Chris Bacot (138, for.), Jonathan Weissbach (145, dec. 9-2), Ty Nelson (152, fall 3:20), Hayden Wood (170), Steven Driggers (182), Jaden Jones (195, fall 2:40) and Jake Morton (285, fall 3:29).

Tavarous Harris (160, for.) was Bossier’s only winner.

Haughton’s winners against Benton were Franklin (113, fall, 2:18), Boaz (120, for.), Blake Weymer (126, for.), Blayne Johnson (132, fall :31), Jason Zahm (170, dec. 8-4), Adam’s (182, for.), Looper (195, for.) and Rodriguez (285, dec. 10-3).

Benton winners were Kolin Giles (106, for.), Caden Long (138, fall 2:24), Jackson Peters (145, fall 5:14), Schutza (152, dec.,9-7), Kale Gleason (160, fall :59) and Hall (220, fall :18).

Note: Results via trackwrestling.com.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin