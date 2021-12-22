High school wrestling: Parkway, Airline wrestlers fare well in Trey Culotta Invitational

Parkway and Airline wrestlers fared well in the Trey Culotta Invitational held Monday and Tuesday at Brother Martin in New Orleans.

Two-time state champion Ernie Perry III won the 120-pound weight class, defeating Brother Martin’s Jacob Elsensohn by a 9-2 decision in the championship match.

Perry pinned four opponents and won one match by technical fall in the Pool A round robin. Eight wrestlers from two pools advanced to a bracket playoff.

Perry pinned his first opponent and won his semifinal match by technical fall.

Parkway’s David Viers and Jonathan Weissbach finished runner-up in their respective classes.

Viers went 3-0 in his pool in the 138-pound class. He won his first two bracket matches by fall before losing to Art Martinez of Holy Innocents 8-3 in the championship match.

After going 1-1 in his pool in the 145-pound class, Weissbach won his first bracket match by an 8-5 decision and semifinal match by fall. He fell to Brother Martin’s Kent Burandt 15-3 in the finals.

Airline’s Logan Olsen finished third in the 106-pound class. He went 2-1 in his pool then lost to eventual winner Tyson Roach of Sam Houston in the first round.

Olsen then pinned two opponents to reach the third-place match, defeating Brother Martin’s Logan Dacuyan 5-2.

Parkway’s Christopher Strong finished fourth in the 120-pound class.

Other Parkway wrestlers posting top-six finishes were Matthew Gallman (fifth, 113), Jake Martin (fifth, 285) and Christopher Bacot (sixth, 132).

Airline’s Tayvon Patterson (285) and Joey Juneau (220) finished fourth and sixth in their respective classes.

Brother Martin won the team title with 335.5 points. Parkway was fifth with 197 and Airline seven with 135. Nineteen teams competed.