High school wrestling: Parkway comes up just short in bid for third straight regional title

The Parkway Panthers came up just short in their bid for three straight Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament titles Saturday at Parkway.

The runner-up Panthers scored 197.5 points, just 6.5 less than champion North DeSoto. Byrd was third with 130.5 and Airline fourth with 83.5.

North DeSoto is the first team other than Airline or Parkway to win the regional championship since Huntington in 2013.

Parkway’s David Viers and Kaleb Garcia were the lone individual champions from Bossier Parish schools. Viers won the 106-pound weight class and Garcia took the 182-pound class.

Six Panthers finished runner-up in their respective classes — Christopher Strong (113), Jordan Clark (126), Andrew Tamburo (138), Brendon Earnest (152), Steven Driggers (160) and Terrence Murray (170).

North DeSoto produced six champions — Joshua Sarpy (120), Lance Ferguson (126), Logan Ferguson (138), Richard Mack III (152), Andrew Gonzalez (170) and Dylan Olivier (195).

The Griffins’ Isaac Dees (106) and Hunter Addison (132) finished runner-up in their respective classes.

Four wrestlers from Bossier Parish schools also posted runner-up finishes — Airline’s Joshua Franklin (145), Airline’s Michael Salinas (182), Haughton’s Justin Nixon (195) and Benton’s Preston Fisher (220).

Six posted third-place finishes — Airline’s Memphis Brace (120), Parkway’s Brandon Turner (132), Bossier’s Deontre Stiller (138), Parkway’s Hayden Wood (145), Bossier’s Jeremiah Johnson (152) and Airline’s Christian Carradine (220).

Parkway and North DeSoto wrestlers went head to head in five finals.

Viers was the Panthers’ lone winner, pinning Dees in 5 minutes, 8 seconds.

Garcia defeated Salinas by a 22-5 technical fall in his title match.

Other regional champions were Lakeside’s Kautario Grigsby (113), Byrd’s Demetri Teddlie (132), Byrd’s Jacob Yawn (145), Byrd’s Cameron Vaughns (160), Evangel Christian’s Jax Miller (220) and Evangel’s Datremecious Trey White (285).

The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament is Feb. 14-15 at the CenturyLink Center.

Five Parkway wrestlers won titles in the junior varsity division — Matthew Gallman (106), Jonathan Weissbach (145), Jack Blackburn (160), John Sutis (182) and Justyn Brossett (285).

Benton’s Zachary Anderson won the 220-pound class.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune