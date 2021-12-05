High school wrestling: Parkway dominates TheRiot on the Red

The Parkway Panthers rolled to victory in TheRiot on the Red tournament at Parkway.

Parkway scored 230 points. Caddo Magnet was second with 130 followed by Haughton with 87 and Bossier with 81.

Parkway wrestlers won 12 of the 14 weight classes.

Panthers winning titles were Brayden Holmes (106-pound class), Matthew Gallman (113), Christopher Strong (120), Christopher Bacot (132), David Viers (138), Jonathan Weissbach (145), Ashton Dean (152), Brendon Earnest (160), Jayce Parks (195), Abd Alaziz Zeidan (220) and Martavious Burns (285).

Bossier’s Christian Johnson won the 182-pound class, and Haughton’s Jason Zahm won the 170-pound class.

Parkway’s Brayden Lobrano (126), Peyton Plunkett (132) and Major McPherson (152) finished runner-up in their respective classes.

Three Haughton wrestlers finished runner-up — Braedyn Webb (106), Tyler Villarreal (138) and Charlie Yocom (160).

Bossier’s Jairo Montalvo was runner-up in the 285-pound class.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin