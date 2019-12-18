High school wrestling: Parkway downs Airline in dual match

The Parkway Panthers defeated the Airline Vikings 56-17 in a dual match Tuesday.

Parkway’s winners were Matthew Gallman (106 pounds), Christopher Bacot (126), Joshua Keeler (132), Andrew Tamburo (138), Brendon Earnest (152), Jacob Chittom (160), Steven Driggers (170), Kaleb Garcia (182), Jaden Jones (195) and Dezrel Eloph (285).

Gallman, Bacot, Driggers and Jones all won by forfeit.

Keeler pinned Tanner Almond in 2:14. Tamburo pinned Mason Lambright in 3:17. Earnest edged Thomas Wilkin 8-6 (SV-1).

Chittom pinned Travin Mall in :57. Garcia pinned Michael Salinas in 4:13. Eloph pinned Dreyton Holder in 5:11.

Airline’s winners were Ernie Perry III (113), Memphis Brace (120), Joshua Franklin (145) and Christian Carradine (220).

Perry defeated Christopher Strong by a 12-1 major decision. Brace pinned Garrette Larsen in 3:43.

Franklin defeated Hayden Wood by a 19-10 major decision. Carradine edged Peyton Miller 7-6.

— Featured photo of Parkway’s Kaleb Garcia and Steven Driggers in The Riot on the Red by Robert Summerlin. Both were winners against Airline.