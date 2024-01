The Parkway Panthers defeated the Haughton Bucs 51-18 in a dual match Tuesday night at Parkway.

Parkway’s winners were Christian Gentry (106 pounds), Devin Viers (120), Brayden Lobrano (126), Jacob DePhillips (132), Joshua Tell (144), Larry Davis (157), Micah Thompson (165), Ethan Plunkett (215) and Brody Leonhardt (285).

Haughton’s winners were David Rabb (138), Mia Merlini (150), Bryce Johns (185) and Jacob Peterman (190).