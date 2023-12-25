High school wrestling: Parkway fares well in Evangel Prep Classic

The Parkway Panthers finished third in the Evangel Prep Classic Duals Gold Division.

The two-day event, which featured 12 schools from four states, concluded Friday at Evangel Christian Academy.

Parkway, Coweta (Okla.), North DeSoto and El Dorado, Ark., each had two teams competing. Coweta was the runner-up last season in the Oklahoma Class 5A dual state meet. North DeSoto was the runner-up in the Division II state meet and Parkway finished fifth.

Coweta’s Black team won, going 5-0. North DeSoto’s Red team was second with its only loss to Coweta 40-18.

Parkway Black went 3-1 in Pool A, defeating Cardinal (Farmington, Ark.) Academy, Byrd and John Curtis Christian and falling to North DeSoto Red.

The Panthers went 4-2 in the Gold Division, defeating Coweta Orange, South Beauregard and St. Mark’s (Texas) and falling to Coweta Black team and North DeSoto Red.

Haughton went 1-1 in Pool C, defeating Rosepine and falling to St. Mark’s. The Bucs went 2-3 in the Silver Division, defeating Cardinal Academy and Evangel and falling to El Paso Purple, John Curtis and North DeSoto blue.

Parkway’s top wrestlers were Dylan Mosley and Nathaniel Kemp. Mosley went 8-1 in the 190-pound class and Kemp went 8-1 in in the 215-pound class.

Brayden Lobrano went 6-3 in the 126-pound class.

Haughton’s Will Haun went 6-1 in the 126-pound class. Westin Allen went 5-2 in the 106-pound class and Warrezi Mitchell went 5-2 in the 132-pound class.