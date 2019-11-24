High school wrestling: Parkway finishes 5th in Gulf Coast Clash in Alabama

The Parkway Panthers finished fifth in the Gulf Coast Clash presented by MSA held last Friday and Saturday at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Ala.

The 30-team tournament featured five teams which won state championships last season, including LHSAA Division I champ Brother Martin and Division II champ Parkway.

Most of the teams were from Alabama. Five were from Louisiana, two from Georgia and one from South Carolina.

Alabaster, Ala., Thompson won with 550 points. Brother Martin was second with 512.5. Parkway scored 358.

Kaleb Garcia and Peyton Miller led Parkway with third-place finishes in the 182- and 285-pound classes, respectively.

Terrence Murray was fourth in the 182-pound class.

Jacob Chittom was fourth in the 160-pound division.

Here is how other Parkway wrestlers placed in their respective classes according to trackwrestling.com: Andrew Tamburo (seventh, 138 pounds), Jaden Jones (eighth, 195), Steven Driggers (ninth, 170), Brandon Turner (10th, 126), Garette Larsen (13th, 113), Mylo Flores (13th, 220), Jordan Clark (13th, 132), Brandon Earnest (15th, 152), Brody Boone (21st, 152) and Braden Primeaux (22nd, 145).



Featured photo of Parkway’s Peyton Miller in The Riot on the Red by Robert Summerlin