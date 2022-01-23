High school wrestling: Parkway fourth in Ken Cole; Haughton’s Yocom runner-up in 160-pound class

The Parkway Panthers finished fourth in the Ken Cole Invitational on Saturday at Comeaux High School in Lafayette.

The Panthers scored 162.5 points. Defending Division II champion Teurlings Catholic won with 301.

Christopher Strong and Kristopher Mesloh were the team’s highest individual finishers. Strong was third in the 113-pound weight class, and Mesloh was third in the 220-pound class.

Other Panthers who finished in the top six were Matthew Gallman (fourth, 106 pounds), Brayden Lobrano (fifth, 120), Christopher Bacot (fifth, 132), Jonathan Weissbach (fifth, 145), David Viers (sixth, 138) and Brendon Earnest (sixth, 170).

Viers advanced to the semifinals, losing a tough 3-1 decision to Brandt Babineaux of Teurlings Catholic. He was subsequently unable to compete in the consolation.

Haughton’s Charlie Yocom had a very good tournament.

He reached the finals in the 160-pound class, losing to Greyson Pennison of Archbishop Hannan by a 11-2 major decision.

Yocom pinned three opponents on the way to the finals.

Parkway will be one of the favorites to take the title in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament next Saturday at North DeSoto.