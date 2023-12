By

High school wrestling: Parkway gets win over Haughton

Parkway defeated Haughton 56-12 in a dual match Tuesday night at Haugton.

Parkway’s winners were Christian Gentry (106 pounds), Noah Miller (120), Jacob DePhillips (138), Joshua Tell (150), Larry Davis (157), Micah Thompson (165), Raiden Flores (175), Dylan Mesloh (190), Ethan Plunkett (215) and Nathaniel Kemp (285).

Haughton’s winners were Will Haun )136), Warrezi Mitchell (132) and David Rabb (144).