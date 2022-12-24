High school wrestling: Parkway, Haughton finish 5th and 6th, respectively, in Evangel Prep Classic

High school wrestling: Parkway, Haughton finish 5th and 6th, respectively, in Evangel...

Parkway and Haughton finished fifth and sixth, respectively, among a strong field of teams in the Evangel Prep Classic held Thursday and Friday at Evangel Christian Academy.

Unlike most tournaments, the format was duals, which means team against team instead of individuals battling for weight division titles.

Jesuit of New Orleans, the 2022 Division I runner-up, defeated Coweta, Okla., 40-30 in the championship match.

Eighteen teams competed including Parkway’s Black and Red teams and Haughton. They were divided into four pools.

Parkway’s Black (No. 1) team and Haughton finished second and third, respectively, in Pool C behind Coweta.

The Panthers went 3-1 in the pool matches, including a 57-16 victory over Haughton. The Bucs went 2-2.

Parkway fell to North DeSoto’s Red (No. 1) team 56-22 in the placement bracket. The Panthers then defeated North DeSoto Blue 54-27 and Evangel Christian 42-39 in the consolation bracket to reach the semifinals where they lost to Poteau, Okla., 54-24.

Haughton defeated North DeSoto Blue 60-24 in the placement first round then lost to Coweta 70-10 in the quarterfinals.

The Bucs defeated John Curtis 54-30 and St. Mark’s, Texas, 42-33 in the consolation bracket to reach the semifinals where they lost to North DeSoto Red 72-12.

Parkway and Haughton then faced off again in the fifth-place match with the Panthers winning 46-28.

Parkway’s winners in the fifth-place match were Noah Miller (113 pounds), Brayden Lobrano (120), Joshua Tell (145), Trenton Howard (152), Major McPherson (160), Ethan Albarado (170), Dylan Mesloh (182) and Kristopher Mesloh (220).

Haughton’s winners were Louis Lindsey (126), Will Haun (132), Tyler Villarreal (138), Nicholas Ochill (195) and Cole Chontos (285).

North DeSoto Red defeated Poteau 56-21 in the third-place match.

Kristopher Mesloh went 9-0 in the tournament. Christopher Bacot was 5-0, Lobrano 8-1, Dylan Mesloh 7-2, Miller 6-2, Tell 6-3, Albarado 6-3, Larry Davis (Parkway Red) 5-2 and Ethan Plunkett (Red) 5-2.

Villarreal was 9-1 and Lindsey 8-1.