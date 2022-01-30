High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up, Airline third in North La. regional

The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the North Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament Saturday.

Parkway scored 145 points. Host North DeSoto won with 198.5. Airline finished was third with 95.

Parkway had three individual champions — Christopher Strong (113 pounds), David Viers (138) and Kristopher Mesloh (220).

Airline had two champions — Logan Olsen (106) and Tayvon Patterson (185),

Strong pinned Joseph Gilreath of Evangel Christian in 3:34 in his championship match.

Viers pinned Jace Honeycut of Caddo Magnet in 1:03.

Mesloh pinned Kenneth Flores of Benton in 3:01.

Patterson won a 23-15 major decision over Jeremiah Raney of North DeSoto.

Olsen pinned Colton Stratton of Benton in 1:45.

North DeSoto had the most individual champions with six.

In addition to Flores and Stratton, parish wrestlers finishing runner-up were Parkway’s Christopher Bacot (132), Parkway’s Jonathan Weissbach (145), Haughton’s Charlie Yocom (160), Parkway’s Brendon Earnest (170) and Airline’s Danon Walker (195).

Yocom lost a tough 6-3 decision to Hunter Hanson of North DeSoto in his title match.

Parish wrestlers finishing third were Airline’s Michael Finders (113), Haughton’s Landon St. Laurent (120), Benton’s Hayden Comeaux (126), Haughton’s Tyler Villarreal (132), Airline’s Kyle Manuel (138), Benton’s Cooper Reagan (160), Parkway’s Ethan Albarado (182)), Parkway’s Jace Parks (195), Airline’s Joey Juneau (220) and Parkway’s Jake Morton (285).