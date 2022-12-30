High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in Lone Survivor tournament

Parkway finished runner-up in the Lone Survivor tournament held Wednesday and Thursday at Parkway.

The Panthers scored 163 points. Harrah, Okla., won with 267. Harrah’s wrestlers won eight of the 14 weight classes

Rayne was third with 155, two points ahead of fourth-place Benton.

Parkway’s Dylan and Kristopher Mesloh won their respective weight divisions.

Dylan pinned Benton’s Luke Campbell in 4:33 in the 182-pound finals. Kristopher pinned Benton’s Kenneth Flores in 3:39 in the 220-pound finals.

Haughton’s Tyler Villarreal was the only other parish winner. He pinned Benton’s Hayden Comeaux in the 138-pound finals.

Three Parkway wrestlers finished runner-up — Brayden Lobrano (120), Ethan Albarado (170) and Chaze Brown (285).

Benton’s Colton Stratton (113) and Mohammad Jamhour (132) took second in their respective classes.

Haughton’s Louis Lindsey was runner-up in the 126-pound class.

Parish wrestlers finishing third were Parkway’s Joshua Tell (145), Bossier’s Christian Serrano (152), Benton’s Cooper Reagan (170) and Benton’s Myuan Carey (285).