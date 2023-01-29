High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in North Louisiana Regional

The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament held Saturday at Airline.

Parkway scored 182.5 points. North DeSoto won with 245.5. Evangel Christian was third with 94, Benton fourth with 88, Airline fifth with 72 and Haughton sixth with 57.5.

Five wrestlers from parish schools won titles — Airline’s Logan Olsen (113 pounds), Parkway’s Brayden Lobrano (120), Parkway’s Christopher Bacot (132), Haughton’s Tyler Villarreal (138) and Airline’s Danon Walker (195).

Olsen defeated North DeSoto’s Michael Washington 11-5 in his championship match.

Lobrano defeated North DeSoto’s Sam Jones 11-4. Bacot edged North DeSoto’s Collin Bell 3-1.

Villarreal defeated North DeSoto’s Dylan Compton 12-6. Walker pinned Parkway’s Jayce Parks in 1:28.

North DeSoto’s champions were Jacob Kershaw (106), Nathan Adam’s (126), Dalton Compton (145), Chase Smart (152), Lake Bates (160), Hunter Addison (170), Caden Robinson (182) and Marquese Hampton (220).

Evangel Christian’s Speight won the 285-pound class.

Parish wrestlers finishing runner-up were Airline’s Michael Finders (106), Parkway’s Peyton Plunkett (145), Benton’s Cooper Reagan (160), Parkway’s Parks (195), Parkway’s Kristopher Mesloh (220) and Parkway’s Chaze Brown (285).

Parish wrestlers finishing third were Parkway’s Noah Miller (106), Parkway’s Devin Viers (113), Benton’s Jack McGuire (126), Airline’s Kyle Manuel (138), Haughton’s James Lindsey (145), Parkway’s Trenton Howard (152) Parkway’s Ethan Albarado (170), Benton’s Luke Campbell (182), Benton’s Kenneth Flores (220) and Benton’s Myuan Carey (285).

The LHSAA State Tournament is Feb. 10-11 at Brookshire Grocery Arena.