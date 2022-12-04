High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in TheRiot on the Red

Parkway finished runner-up in the annual TheRiot on the Red tournament Saturday at Parkway.

Defending Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic won with 229 points.

Parkway Black, one of three Parkway teams, scored 197.5. Haughton Red was third with 140.5. Haughton fielded two teams.

Parkway’s individual winners were Christopher Bacot (132 pounds), Kristopher Melsloh (220) and Dolan Williams (285).

Haughton’s Louis Lindsey won the 126-pound class.

Bacot defeated Teurlings Catholic’s Brennan Boyer 7-2 in the quarterfinals and Evangel’s Michael Brame 4-2 in the semifinals. He then defeated Caddo Magnet’s Logan O’Callaghan by TF 1.5 at 4:29 (15-0) in the championship match.

Mesloh pinned all three of his opponents. He pinned Damari Drake of Evangel Christian in 2:00 in the title match.

Williams pinned all four of his opponents. He pinned Parkway White’s Chaze Brown in 1:01 in the title match. Brown won three matches to reach the finals.

Lindsey won his first match by fall then pinned Teurlings Catholic’s Noah Bernard in 5:15 in the semifinals. He pinned Jeremia Yearby of Evangel in the finals.

Teurlings Catholic wrestlers won eight classes. They were Alex Rozas (106), Daniel Daspit (113), Brennan Romero (120), Ethan Boudreaux (138), Gabe Delhomme (145), Hudson Sharon (152), Braeden Simoneaux (170) and Pike Landry (195).

The other winners were Byrd’s Owen Wells (160) and Caddo Magnet’s Luke Brunson (182).

Parkway’s other runner-up finishers were Devin Viers (113), Ethan Albarado (170) and Dylan Mesloh (182).

Haughton’s were Natalie Davis (120), Tyler Villarreal (138) and Amos Gray (160).

Bossier’s Christian Serrano finished second in the 152-pound class.

Parkway’s thIrd-place finishers were Noah Miller (113), Brayden Lobrano (120, Trenton Howard (152), Larry Davis (170), Jayce Parks (195) and Ethan Plunkett (220).

Haughton’s James Lindsey was third in the 145-pound class.