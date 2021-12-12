High school wrestling: Parkway wins Bossier’s David Beeson Memorial Tournament

The Parkway Panthers won the David Beeson Memorial Tournament hosted by Bossier on Saturday.

Parkway scored 232.5 points. Benton finished runner-up with 158.5. Evangel Christian was third with 149.5.

It was the second championship in as many weeks for Parkway.

The Panthers’ individual champions were Matthew Gallman (113-pound class), Christopher Strong (120), David Viers (138), Jonathan Weissbach (145) and Kris Mesloh (220).

Benton’s champions were Colton Stratton (106), Luke Campbell (152) and Whitton Van Hoy (285).

Bossier’s Christian Johnson won the 195-pound class.

Also winning titles were Evangel’s Michael Brame II (126), North DeSoto’s Daniel Olivier (132), Evangel’s Michael Gilreath (160), Caddo Magnet’s Angel Hernandez (170) and North DeSoto’s Jacob Freeman (182).

Wrestlers from parish schools who finished runner-up were Benton’s Jack McGuire (120), Benton’s Hayden Comeaux (126), Parkway’s Christopher Bacot (132), Benton’s Cooper Reagan (152), Parkway’s Brendon Earnest (160), Bossier’s Kyle Lowe (170), Parkway’s Jace Parks (195) and Parkway’s Abd Alaziz Zeidan (220).