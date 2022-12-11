High school wrestling: Parkway wins David Beeson Memorial tournament; Benton takes second, Haughton third

Parkway won the second annual David Beeson Memorial tournament Saturday at Bossier High.

The tournament is named in honor of the longtime Bossier coach who passed away in 2019 at 57. Beeson was the head wrestling coach and an assistant baseball and football coach.

Parkway scored 188 points. Benton finished second with 161.5 and Haughton third with 127.

Parkway’s individual winners were Devon Viers (106-pound class) and Christopher Bacot (132).

Benton had three champions — Matthew Gallman (120), Cooper Reagan (170) and Kenneth Flores (220).

Haughton’s Tyler Villarreal won the 138-pound class. Bossier’s Christian Serrano won the 152-pound class.

Other individual winners were North DeSoto’s Michael Washington (132), Evangel Christian’s Jeremia Yearby (126), Byrd’s Kin Scott (145), Caddo Magnet’s Isaac Dees (160), Caddo Magnet’s Luke Brunson (182), Bishop TK Gorman’s Joshua Hayes (195) and Evangel Christian’s Tristan Santoro (185).

Parkway’s runner-up finishers were Noah Miller (113), Major McPherson (160) and Chaze Brown (285).

Benton’s were Kolin Giles (120), Hayden Comeaux (138) and Colin Herndon (182).

Haughton’s were Louis Lindsey (126), James Lindsey (145) and Nicholas Ochill (195).