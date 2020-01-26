High school wrestling: Parkway wins Ken Cole Invitational for second time in three years

Parkway won the Ken Cole Invitational tournament for the second time in the last three years Saturday. The 44th annual tournament began Friday at Comeaux in Lafayette.

Parkway scored 202.5 points. Lafayette Teurlings Catholic, the Panthers’ old Division II rival, finished second with 187.5. Defending Division III state champion Basile was third with 184.5.

Last year, Parkway was runner-up to Teurlings Catholic in the event.

No Panther won an individual title. Parkway’s superior depth proved to be the difference as it often has the last several years.

Nine Parkway wrestlers placed sixth or higher in their respective weight classes.

Parkway’s Joshua Keeler and Jacob Chittom finished runner-up in the 120- and 152-pound classes, respectively.

Keeler lost a close 8-5 decision to St. Louis’ Alexander Yokubatis in the finals. According to trackwrestling.com, Yokubatis has a record of 46-1. It was only Keeler’s fifth loss this season. He has 36 wins.

Keeler won three matches en route to the finals, two by fall and one by technical fall.

Chittom pinned his first three opponents to reach the semifinals where he won a 13-6 decision over Toby Richard of Baton Rouge Catholic. In the finals, Chittom was pinned by Gonzalez East Ascension’s Brad Mahoney in 5 minutes, 21 seconds. According to trackwrestling.com, Mahoney is 60-6.

David Viers (106) and Kaleb Garcia (182) posted third-place finishes.

Viers won three matches to reach the semifinals, two by pin and one by technical fall. He was pinned by New Orleans Holy Cross’ Brandon Gainy, but it took Gainy 6:15 to get the win.

Viers won his consolation semifinal by technical fall then pinned Basile’s Andre Johnson in 4:23 in the third-place match.

Garcia pinned his first two opponents and then won a 5-0 decision to reach the semifinals where he lost to Teurlings Catholic’s David Bernard 9-4.

After winning a 7-1 decision in the consolation semifinals, Garcia pinned Live Oak’s Nawab Singh in 1:54 in the third-place match.

Jordan Clark (126), Brandon Turner (132) and Terrence Murray (170) were fifth in their respective classes. Hayden Wood (145) and Dezrel Eloph (185) posted sixth-place finishes.

Other parish wrestlers posting top-six finishes were Benton’s Trey Winkler (fourth, 195), Haughton’s Louis Lindsey (sixth, 120) and Haughton’s Justin Nixon (sixth, 195).

Two-time defending champion Parkway is hosting the Northwest Louisiana Regional tournament Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament is Feb. 14-15 at the CenturyLink Center.

