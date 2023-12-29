High school wrestling: Parkway wins Lone Survivor

Host Parkway won the Lone Survivor meet Thursday.

The Panthers’ Black team scored 296 points. Moss Bluff Sam Houston finished second with 207.

Evangel Christian was third with 155.5. Airline finished fourth, just one point behind the Eagles. Teurlings Catholic was fifth with 132 and Haughton sixth with 111.5.

Thirteen teams competed. Parkway and El Dorado, Ark., had two teams in the field.

Parkway’s winners were senior Devin Viers, junior Brayden Lobrano, junior Joshua Tell, junior Larry Davis and sophomore Dylan Mesloh.

Airline junior Danon Walker, named Outstanding Wrestler in the upper weight classes, was also a winner.

Viers defeated Airline freshman Kaleb Manuel by technical fall (16-0) in the 113-pound title match.

In another final featuring parish wrestlers, Lobrano pinned Haughton sophomore Will Haun in 3:12 in the 126-pound class.

Tell pinned Evangel sophomore Holt Tunstall in 3:29 in the 150-pound finals.

Davis defeated Sam Houston junior Peyton Miller 8-4 in the 157-pound finals.

It took Mesloh just 13 seconds to pin Teurlings Catholic freshman Lucas Guidry in the 190-pound finals.

Walker pinned Parkway junior Ethan Plunkett in 1:02 in the 215-pound finals.

Parkway’s runners-up were Travis Wood (132), Zayden Normandin (165) and Plunkett.

Airline’s were Kingston Charles (120), Kyle Manuel (138) and Kaleb Manuel.

Haughton’s runners-up were Bryce Johns (175) and Haun.

Johns was within 18-15 of Byrd junior Harrison Ayers when he was pinned at the 5:10 mark.

Third-place finishers from parish schools were Parkway’s Noah Miller (120), Haughton’s David Rabb (144) and Parkway’s Levi Schroeder (150).

Sam Houston had four winners — Chevy Coleman (106), Tyson Roach (120), Gavin Stevens (132), Caleb Lavine (138) and Trent Hudson (144).

Other winners were Bishop TK Gorman’s Cade Scott (165) and Evangel’s Ashton Dawson (285).