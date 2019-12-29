High school wrestling: Parkway wins Lone Survivor tournament

The host Parkway Panthers won the annual Lone Survivor tournament held Friday and Saturday.

Parkway scored 319 points. Shawnee, Okla., Harrah was the runner-up with 283.5.

Lafayette Teurlings Catholic, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, was third with 271.

Twenty-two teams posted scores. Airline finished eighth, Parkway’s Red team ninth and Haughton 10th.

Parkway and Teurlings Catholic have battled for the Division II state title the last two years. The teams shared the title in 2018. Parkway won it outright last season.

They won’t be battling it out this season because the Panthers have moved up to Division I.

Parkway had two individual champions Saturday — Joshua Keeler (126-pound weight class) and Jacob Chittom (160).

Keeler won all three of his matches by fall. In the finals, he pinned Jacob Handy of Huntsville, Ala., Grissom in 1 minute, 30 seconds.

Chittom won his first three matches by fall. He defeated Santos Ramos of East Ascension 9-7 (SV-1) in the finals.

Other champions from Bossier Parish schools were Airline’s Ernie Perry III (106) and Benton’s Preston Fisher (220).

Perry pinned his first two opponents and then won an 11-2 major decision over Parkway’s David Viers in the semifinals. In the finals, he pinned Teurlings Catholic’s Ethan Boudreaux in 1:41.

Viers lost a tough 2-0 (SV-1) decision to Grissom’s Jay Pitsinger in the third-place match.

Fisher received a forfeit in the first round and then defeated Parkway-Red’s Mylo Flores 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

He downed Grissom’s Chrysler Merjia-Hernan 6-1 in the semifinals and followed that with a 6-2 decision over Airline’s Christian Carradine in the finals.

Carradine edged Parkway’s Peyton Miller 8-6 in his semifinal match. Miller pinned Mejia-Hernandez in :36 in the third-place match.

Haughton’s Justin Nixon finished second in the 195-pound class. After receiving a first-round bye, he won his first match by fall and then edged Parkway’s Jaden Jones 6-5 in the semifinals. Jones finished fourth.

In the finals, Nixon lost to Byrd’s Bailee Creasey by fall in 3:05.

Ten other Parkway wrestlers posted top-six finishes — Hayden Wood (third, 145), Terrence Murray (third, 170), Kaleb Garcia (third, 182), Dezrel Eloph (third, 185), Brandon Turner (fourth, 132), Steven Driggers (fourth, 170), Jordan Clark (fifth, 126), Brendon Earnest (fifth, 152), Garrette Larsen (sixth, 113) and Flores (sixth, 220).

Airline’s Thomas Wilkin was fourth in the 152-pound class. Teammate Dreyton Holder finished sixth in the 285-pound class.

Benton’s Ezekial Tarin was fourth in the 285-pound class.

