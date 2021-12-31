High school wrestling: Parkway wins Lone Survivor

The Parkway Panthers won the Lone Survivor tournament Thursday at Parkway.

Parkway scored 274 points to 256.5 for runner-up Rayne. Lake Charles Sam Houston was third with 184 followed by Lafayette Southside with 174.5, Airline with 155 and Haughton with 154.5.

Parkway’s Jonathan Weissbach was named Outstanding Wrestler in the middle weight classes. (145-175 pounds). He won the 145-pound class, defeating Thomas Bean of Evangel Christian 9-8 in the finals.

Weissbach won all five of his matches in pool play by fall. He also won his first two bracket matches by fall, pinning his first opponent in 1:58 and second in 1:54.

The other two Outstanding Wrestlers were Southside’s Wiley Boudreaux (106-138) and Sulphur’s Corey Hyatt (182-285). Boudreaux won the 126-pound class and Hayatt won the 195-pound class.

Parkway’s other winners were Christopher Bacot (132) and David Viers (138).

Bacot won all four of his pool matches and first two brackets matches by fall. He defeated Haughton’s Tyler Villarreal 8-2 in the title match.

Villarreal won his first bracket match by technical fall then pinned his semifinal opponent in 5:30.

Viers went 3-0 in his pool, winning two matches by technical fall and one by fall. He pinned his first bracket opponent and then defeated Airline’s Sean Bell by technical fall in the semifinals.

Viers defeated Kaydon Trahan of Rayne by technical fall in the finals.

Haughton’s Charlie Yocom won the 160-pound class, edging Parkway’s Brendon Earnest 6-5 in the finals.

Yocom went 4-0 in pool matches, winning three by fall and one by a major decision.

He received a first-round bye in the bracket then pinned Sulphur’s Jake Lejune in 1:06 in the semifinals.

Earnest went 3-1 in pool matches, losing only to Yocom. He also received a first-round bye before pinning Joseph Ramsey of Byrd in 1:50 in the semifinals.

Other runners-up from parish teams were Airline’s Logan Olsen (106), Parkway’s Christopher Strong (120), Haughton’s Jason Zahm (170), Parkway’s Kristopher Mesloh (220) and Parkway’s Jake Morton (285).

Olsen went 4-1 in his pool. He pinned his first two bracket opponents then lost to Sam Houston’s Tyson Roach by fall in 5:07 in the finals.

Strong went 4-1 in his pool. He won his first bracket match by decision then defeated Rayne’s Daylon Dugas by fall in 5:06 in the semifinals. Strong lost to a tough 9-8 decision to Sulphur’s Pollex Coleman in the finals.

Zahm won both of his pool matches then pinned his first two bracket opponents. He lost to Calvary Baptist’s Christian Otzenberger by fall in 1:21 in the title match.

Mesloh pinned his three pool and first two bracket opponents then fell to Sulphur’s Blayden Laidlaw by fall in 3:09 in the finals.

Morton went 4-1 in his pool then pinned his first two bracket opponents. He lost to Rayne’s Tre’Von Williams SV-1 5-3 in the championship match.

Parish wrestlers finishing third were Parkway’s Matthew Gallman (113), Haughton’s Louis Lindsey (126) and Airline’s Danon Walker (185).