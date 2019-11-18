High school wrestling: Parkway wins The Riot on the Red tournament again

The Parkway Panthers won The Riot on the Red tournament Saturday at Parkway for the fourth straight year.

Parkway scored 245 points to 155 for runner-up Airline. Byrd was third with 130, Parkway’s Black team fourth with 100 and Haughton fifth with 73.

Parkway wrestlers won eight of the 14 weight classes. Winners were Garette Larsen (120 pounds), Jordan Clark (132), Andrew Tamburo (138), Jacob Chittom (160), Kaleb Garcia (182), Terrence Murray (195), Jaden Jones (220) and Peyton Miller (285).

Airline’s Ernie Perry III (106) and Memphis Brace (113) won their respective classes.

Byrd’s Matthew Born (126), Demetri Teddlie (145) and Jacob Yawn (152) were also winners. Christian Otzenburer of Calvary Baptist won the 170-pound division.

Seven Parkway and Parkway – Black wrestlers finished runner-up in their respective classes — David Piers (106), Christopher Strong (113), Braden Primeaux (145), Brody Boone (152), Steven Driggers (182), Mylo Flores (220) and Justyn Brossett (285).

Other wrestlers from parish schools finishing runner-up were Airline – Blue’s Waylon Carter (120), Airline’s Tanner Almond (126), Bossier’s Ja’Cory Tyler (132), Airline’s Mason Lambright (138) and Haughton’s Justin Nixon (195).

Wrestlers from parish schools finishing third were Parkway – Black’s Mason Barnhill, Parkway’s Brandon Turner (126), Haughton’s James Mull (132), Parkway – Red’s Teaon Robinson (138), Airline’s Joshua Franklin (145), Airline’s Thomas Wilkin (152), Airline’s Michael Wright III (160), Airline’s Christian James (170), Airline’s Michael Salinas (195), Haughton’s Christopher Rodriguez (220) and Bossier’s Jordan White (285).

