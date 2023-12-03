High school wrestling: Parkway wins TheRiot on the Red

Host Parkway won TheRiot on the Red tournament Saturday.

The Panthers scored 307 points. North DeSoto finished a distant runner-up with 184.

Evangel Christian finished third with 164.

Six Parkway wrestlers won their respective weight classes — Devin Viers (113), Brayden Lobrano (126), Joshua Tell (150), Larry Davis (157), Dylan Mesloh (190) and Ethan Plunkett (215).

Viers pinned Evangel’s Parrish Chamber in 44 seconds in his championship match.

Lobrano pinned Bossier’s Isaiah Trejo-Munroy in 1:02.

Tell pinned North DeSoto’s William Erdelac in 5:53. Davis pinned Caddo Magnet’s Hollisyer Shoalmire in :36.

Mesloh pinned George Krog of Tyler, Texas, Bishop T.K. Gorman in 1:25.

Plunkett pinned Evangel’s Matthew Jarrett in 4:37.

Other winners were North DeSoto’s Jaxon Morgan (106), North DeSoto’s Davison Dorriety (120), Evangel’s Jermeiah Yearby (132), Caddo Magnet’s Omar Pardron (138), Evangel’s Joseph Gilreath (144), Evangel’s Michael Gilreath (165), Byrd’s Harrison Ayers (175) and North DeSoto’s Kyan Jackson (285).

Parkway had three runners-up — Christian Gentry (106), Noah Miller (120) and Micah Thompson 165).

Bossier’s Patrick Ray Jr. Was runner-up in the 138-pound class.

Parkway’s third-place finishers were Caden Cunningham (106), Zayden Normandin (150) and Brody Leonhardt (285).

Bossier’s Joseph Rosendez was third in the 138-pound class. Haughton’s Travis Gray was third in the 175-pound class.