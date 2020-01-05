High school wrestling: Parkway wins tournament in Florida

The Parkway Panthers won The Bash IBT tournament Saturday in Lynn Haven, Fla.

IBT stands for Individual Bracketed Tournament.

In the Bash, a team competition was held Friday followed by the individual tournament.

Parkway scored 314 points to 296.5 for runner-up Alabaster, Ala., Thompson. A dozen teams posted scores.

Lynn Haven is located north of Panama City. Last year, the Panthers finished runner-up in the Gator Brawl tournament in the same area of the Sunshine State.

Five Panthers won their respective weight classes — Joshua Keeler (120), Andrew Tamburo (138), Jacob Chittom (160), Kaleb Garcia (182) and Dezrel Eloph (285).

All five won their championship matches by fall.

Keeler pinned Jonathan Dominguiz of Spring Hill, Fla., Springstead in 3:19. Tamburo pinned Wilson Kennedy of Thompson in 1:56.

Chittom pinned Jacob Morales of Springstead in :50. Garcia pinned Jackson Carey of Gulf Shores, Ala., in 2:41. Eloph pinned Cole Galbreath of Panama City Deane Bozeman School in 2:45.

Hayden Wood finished runner-up in the 145-pound class.

Third-place finishers were David Viers (106), Garrette Larsen (113), Jordan Clark (126), Jaden Jones (195) and Peyton Miller (220).

Brendon Earnest was fourth in the 152-pound class.

Brandon Turner (132) and Terrence Murray (170) finished fifth in their respective weight classes.

