High school wrestling: Parkway wins two matches, Benton one in Benton tri-meet

The Parkway Panthers won two matches and the Benton Tigers one in a tri-meet Wednesday at Benton.

Parkway defeated Benton 48-33 and North DeSoto 51-30. Benton defeated North DeSoto 51-27.

Parkway’s winners against Benton were Christian Gentry (106 pounds), Devin Viers (113), Noah Miller (120), Brayden Lobrano (126), Joshua Tell (150), Larry Davis (157), Dylan Mesloh )190) and Brody Leonhardt (285).

Benton’s winners were Jack McGuire (132), Mohammed Jamhour (138), Kolin Giles (144), Luke Campbell (165), Cooper Reagan (175) and Kenneth Flores (215).

Parkway’s winners against North DeSoto were Gentry (106), Viers (113), Miller (120), Lobrano (126), Jacob DePhillips (138), Joey Wolverton (144), Davis (157), Mesloh (190) and Ethan Plunkett (215).

Benton’s winners against North DeSoto were Trapper Scott (106), Ian Knudsen (113), McGuire (132), Jamhour (138), Giles (144), Cayden Brammer (150), Campbell (165), Reagan (175) and Flores (215).