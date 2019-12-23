High school wrestling: Parkway’s Keeler wins 126-pound class in Brother Martin tournament; Panthers finish fifth

Parkway’s Joshua Keeler won the 126-pound class in the Trey Culotta Ivitational tournament held Friday and Saturday at Brother Martin in New Orleans.

Keeler helped the Panthers finish fifth out of 25 teams with 186.5 points. Brother Martin, which has won seven of the last eight Division I state titles, won with 301.

Keeler won three of his first four matches by fall. His other victory was a major decision.

In the semifinals, Keeler edged Clayton Hill of Live Oak 8-7. According to trackwrestling.com, Hill came into the tournament with a 25-1 record.

Keeler defeated Bryant Segars of Vestavia Hills (Alabama) 2-0 in the championship match.

Three Parkway wrestlers earned fourth-place finishes — Brandon Turner (126), Hayden Wood (145) and Steven Driggers (170).

Kaleb Garcia (182) and Jaden Jones (195) finished fifth in their respective weight classes.

Garrette Larsen (120) and Jacob Chittom (160) posted sixth-place finishes.

Dezrel Eloph was seventh in the 285-pound class.

